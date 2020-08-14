Marines partner with Pima County

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)
Lance Cpl. Jacob J. Sorenson, a heavy equipment operator with
6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, receives instruction on how to best blade a dirt road in Pima County, Ariz. Aug. 8, 2020. The partnership with Pima County to complete this exercise allows the unit to give back to the community and keep their skills sharp while remaining safe throughout the travel restrictions.
Lance Cpl. Jaden L. Kreger, right, and Lance Cpl. Ruben A. Isai, left, both field radio operators with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, secure communication equipment in Pima County, Ariz. Aug. 8, 2020. The Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program combines all facets of 6th ESB’s capabilities with real life projects in their local community to better train their Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)
Lance Cpl. Carlos I. Lopez, right, a heavy equipment operator with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, instructs Lance Cpl. Ruben A. Isai, left, a field radio operator with 6th ESB, 4th MLG, how to operate a loader during the Innovative Readiness Training program in Pima County, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2020. The IRT partnership with Pima County allows the unit to give back to the community and keep their skills sharp while remaining safe throughout the travel restrictions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)
Sgt. Jose Miguel G. Veros, right, and Sgt. Songlun Wong, left, both heavy equipment operators with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, pose in a loader’s bucket provided by Pima County in Pima County, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2020. The battalion is partnering with Pima County as part of the Innovative Readiness Training program which allows the unit to give back to the community and keep their skills sharp while remaining safe throughout the travel restrictions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)
Sgt. Songlun Wong, heavy equipment operator with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, poses next to a grader provided by Pima County in Pima County, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2020. The battalion is partnering with Pima County as part of the Innovative Readiness Training program which allows the unit to give back to the community and keep their skills sharp while remaining safe throughout the travel restrictions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)
Pfc. Pierce W. Blankenship, a heavy equipment operator with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, conducts road maintenance during the Innovative Readiness Training program in Pima County, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2020. The IRT partnership with Pima County allows the unit to give back to the community and keep their skills sharp while remaining safe throughout the travel restrictions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)
Lance Cpl. Jacob J. Sorenson, a heavy equipment operator with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, blades a dirt road in Pima County, Ariz. Aug. 8, 2020. The partnership with Pima County to complete this exercise allows the unit to give back to the community and keep their skills sharp while remaining safe throughout the travel restrictions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)
Heavy equipment operators with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, conduct road maintenance in Pima County, Ariz. Aug. 8, 2020. The partnership with Pima County to complete this exercise allows the unit to give back to the community and keep their skills sharp while remaining safe throughout the travel restrictions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)
A Marine corps heavy equipment operator with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, conducts road maintenance in Pima County, Ariz. Aug. 8, 2020. The partnership with Pima County to complete this exercise allows the unit to give back to the community and keep their skills sharp while remaining safe throughout the travel restrictions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)
Lance Cpl. Jaden L. Kreger, left, and Lance Cpl. Ruben A. Isai, right, both field radio operators with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, establish a radio connection in Pima County, Ariz. Aug. 8, 2020. The Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program combines all facets of 6th ESB’s capabilities with real life projects in their local community to better train their Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)