Red Flag-Rescue: Plan, execute, save

(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
An opposing force member inspects radios before a Red Flag-Rescue scenario at Playas, N.M., Aug. 13, 2020. During the scenario, opposing forces targeted a U.S. Air Force rescue team trying to liberate a simulated downed pilot with fire.
Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested and degraded environments.
Opposing force members rest under a tree before a Red Flag-Rescue scenario at Playas, N.M., Aug. 13, 2020. During the scenario, opposing forces targeted a U.S. Air Force rescue team trying to liberate a simulated downed pilot with fire. Red Flag-Rescue is the worldís premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested and degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Pavehawk during Red Flag-Rescue over Playas, N.M., Aug. 13, 2020. The Airmen rescued a simulated survivor from an austere and contested environment during a rescue training scenario. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested and degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron execute a rescue training mission during Red Flag-Rescue at Playas, N.M., Aug. 13, 2020. The Airmen had to rescue a simulated survivor from an austere and contested environment while facing simulated opposing forces. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested and degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron execute a rescue training mission during Red Flag-Rescue at Playas, N.M., Aug. 13, 2020. The Airmen had to rescue a simulated survivor from an austere and contested environment while facing simulated opposing forces. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested and degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
An opposing force member surveys the desert during a Red Flag-Rescue scenario at Playas, N.M., Aug. 13, 2020. During the scenario, opposing forces targeted a U.S. Air Force rescue team trying to liberate a simulated downed pilot with fire. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested and degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pavehawk from the 66th Rescue Squadron flies during Red Flag-Rescue over Playas, N.M., Aug. 13, 2020. The squadron had to rescue a simulated survivor from an austere and contested environment during a combat search and rescue training scenario while facing simulated opposing forces. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier CSAR exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested and degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Ed Neeley, 414th Combat Training Squadron Detachment 1, Red Flag-Rescue exercise integration manager, listens for radio messages during a Red Flag-Rescue scenario at Playas, N.M., Aug. 13, 2020. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested and degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)