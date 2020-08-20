Red Flag-Rescue: Plan, execute, save

Advertisement

An opposing force member inspects radios before a Red Flag-Rescue scenario at Playas, N.M., Aug. 13, 2020. During the scenario, opposing forces targeted a U.S. Air Force rescue team trying to liberate a simulated downed pilot with fire. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested and degraded environments.