Air Force selects 8,246 in technical sergeant promotion cycle; list posts Aug 24

Air Force officials have selected 8,246 staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 28,358 eligible for a selection rate of 29.08 percent in the 20E6 promotion cycle.

The technical sergeant promotion list will be available on the Air Force’s Personnel Center website Enlisted Promotions page, the Air Force Portal and myPers Aug. 24 at 8 a.m. CDT. Airmen will also be able to access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.

Increments will begin Sept. 1, 2020, which is a one-month delay from the pre-COVID timeline. Those who should have incremented on Aug. 1, 2020, will be projected for a Sept. 1, 2020, promotion and will be retroactively applied to Aug. 1 with backdated pay.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit the AFPC public website at https://www.afpc.af.mil/.