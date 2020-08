Advertisement

PHILIPPINE SEA—Logistics Specialist Seaman Luis Noperi, from Tucson, Ariz., reloads an M2A1 machine gun under the instruction of Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Caprice Pryor, from Chicago, during a crew-served weapons qualification aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.