Tech. Sgt. Isiah S. Blevins, of the 41st Electronic Combat Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., passed away Aug. 19, 2020.

Anyone having knowledge of claim for or against the deceased’s estate should contact the Summary Courts Officer, Capt. Joseph C. Pawko, at 520-228-9529 or via email at joseph.pawko.1@us.af.mil.