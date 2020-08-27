Arizona National Guard delivers school supplies to the Hopi Tribe

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Arizona National Guard service members picked up 300 backpacks filled with school supplies donated by two Phoenix nonprofit organizations and the Arizona Department of Child Safety, Aug. 19, 2020. The school supplies were then transported to the Hopi Tribe at Second Mesa, Ariz. for distribution to Hopi youth by a nonprofit organization run by Hopi college students.
Arizona National Guard service members picked up 300 backpacks filled with school supplies donated by two Phoenix nonprofit organizations and the Arizona Department of Child Safety, Aug. 19, 2020. The school supplies were then transported to the Hopi Tribe at Second Mesa, Ariz. for distribution to Hopi youth by a nonprofit organization run by Hopi college students (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
