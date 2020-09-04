500 Palmer Agave transplanted on South Range at Ft Huachuca

Advertisement

Fort Huachuca’s Conservation Branch of the Environmental & Natural Resources Division, in coordination with the Integrated Training Area Management Program, the Directorate of Public Works’ Engineering Division, Bat Conservation International and Borderlands Restoration, recently replaced a portion of agave after the development of Range 1B in 2017.

Five hundred Palmer’s Agave were transplanted on the South Range, a primary feeding area for the Lesser long-nosed bat which reside on the fort from approximately June through December. The fort hosts a significant post-maternity population of these nectar-feeding bats, and the fort’s agave fields provide a significant protected resource to fatten up the young of the year and their mothers prior to their southward migration for the winter.

Palmer’s Agave is a succulent plant that takes up to 25 years to reach full maturity. Beginning from a single, center core-easily missed in tall grass-Palmer’s Agave can grow to an eventual width of 5 feet. In its last season, the agave will use all its energy reserves to sprout one flowering stalk up to 20 feet tall. The yellow and pink flowers attract all types of pollinators, including butterflies, birds, bees and bats.

Palmer’s Agave historically occupied a wider range on the Fort, but the spread of invasive grasses has increased the fuel load and prevalence of fire in our once native grasslands, which has reduced agave distribution and overall biodiversity. This project transplanted young agave to suitable habitat outside of training areas, increasing biodiversity without mission constraint.

These agave will eventually flower and provide nectar for many species, especially the Lesser long-nosed bat. While the Lesser long-nosed bat was recently delisted from the Endangered Species Act – in large part because of Fort Huachuca’s conservation efforts — it continues to be a species at risk. The fort’s efforts to conserve properly functioning grassland habitat, protect important food resources and important roosting habitat, demonstrates the military mission can be sustained while conserving the natural resource heritage

Courtesy of army.mil