Davis-Monthan flightline

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing perform maintenance on an HC-130J Combat King II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 26, 2020. The HC-130J conducts helicopter air-to-air refueling, as well as airdrop placement of pararescue personnel and equipment in support of combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)
U.S. Air Force Airmen perform maintenance on an HC-130J Combat King II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2020. HC-130Js have the ability to fly at night at low to medium altitude levels in contested, austere environments.
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II sits in a hangar at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 26, 2020. The 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs routine upkeep on this A-10, ensuring its lethality and readiness to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team performs routine maintenance on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 26, 2020. The victory markings on the side of the A-10 represent the number of combat achievements by the aircraft during war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)
A U.S. Air Force Airman performs post-flight checks on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 26, 2020. This A-10 is one of three aircraft assigned to the A-10C Demonstration Team and performs regularly at airshows around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team perform a post-flight inspection on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 26, 2020. Post-flight and pre-flight inspections ensure the aircraft is in good condition and prepared for the next flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)