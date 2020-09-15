9/11: DM Airmen never forget

A firefighter helmet with the phrase, “Never Forgotten,” is displayed at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2020. Airmen and families payed tribute to the lives lost during the 9/11 terror attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Connor Olson, left, and Dykel Cadette, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Honor Guard members, place a wreath for display during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2020. The wreath was presented during the ceremony as a reminder to never forget and honor the lives lost during the 9/11 terror attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
A wreath with the phrase, "Never Forgotten," is displayed at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2020. The wreath was presented during the ceremony as a reminder to never forget and honor the lives lost during the 9/11 terror attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Caro, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, sits next to its handler during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2020. During the 9/11 terror attacks more than 300 lives of the nearly 3,000 were hero dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department members stand by a fire engine during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sept. 11, 2020. The firefighters payed tribute to the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks, including their fallen comrades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Honor Guard members attend a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at DM AFB, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2020. During the ceremony honor guard members presented the colors during the singing of the national anthem, played Taps during a moment of silence and placed a remembrance wreath as a reminder to never forget the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)