SecAF, top spouses strengthen support of DM military spouses

Karen Pence, Second Lady of the United States, and Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett interact with Airmen on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2020. Airmen from across the wing highlighted the vital rescue and attack resources needed to continue the high-end fight. (Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Casey E. Bell)
Karen Pence, Second Lady of the United States, Secretary of the Air Force (SecAF) Barbara Barrett, and Sharene Brown, First Lady of the Air Force, visited Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2020.

Barrett, Pence and Brown visited Davis-Monthan as part of an effort to recognize and support military families and spouses. While visiting, they were also briefed on the 355th Wing’s rescue and attack capabilities as it pertains to high-end readiness.

“Against the backdrop of the Catalina Mountains, Davis-Monthan Airmen hone first-rate rescue and attack capabilities,” said SecAF Barrett. “Serving the Nation is a family commitment and we reciprocate that commitment to military families by working to expand employment access for spouses and quality education for children.”

These leaders met with spouses of deployed Airmen and senior leaders to speak on building strong leaders, resilient families and the impact of military spouses.

“Our military is the heart of our nation and the invaluable role of our military spouses is something we want to keep talking about,” said Pence. “From the bottom of my heart, let me say thank you for what you do. We see you, we hear you and we stand with you.”

The mission of the U.S. Air Force is critical to the defense of our nation and the world, but that mission could not be accomplished without the support of military spouses and families at home.

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett interacts with Airmen on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2020. Airmen from across the wing highlighted the vital rescue and attack resources needed to continue the high-end fight. (Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Casey E. Bell)
Karen Pence, Second Lady of the United States, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, and Sharene Brown, First Lady of the Air Force, are briefed by Airmen from the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2020. Pence, Barrett and Brown were briefed on the rescue and attack capabilities of Davis-Monthan Airmen during a visit to recognize and support military families and spouses. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Sharene Brown, First Lady of the Air Force, interacts with military spouses at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2020. Brown visited Davis-Monthan as part of an effort to recognize and support military families and spouses.
(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Karen Pence, Second Lady of the United States, briefs military spouses at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2020. Pence addressed and thanked military spouses for their efforts and sacrifices.
(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
