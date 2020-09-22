SecAF, top spouses strengthen support of DM military spouses

Advertisement

Karen Pence, Second Lady of the United States, Secretary of the Air Force (SecAF) Barbara Barrett, and Sharene Brown, First Lady of the Air Force, visited Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2020.

Barrett, Pence and Brown visited Davis-Monthan as part of an effort to recognize and support military families and spouses. While visiting, they were also briefed on the 355th Wing’s rescue and attack capabilities as it pertains to high-end readiness.

“Against the backdrop of the Catalina Mountains, Davis-Monthan Airmen hone first-rate rescue and attack capabilities,” said SecAF Barrett. “Serving the Nation is a family commitment and we reciprocate that commitment to military families by working to expand employment access for spouses and quality education for children.”

These leaders met with spouses of deployed Airmen and senior leaders to speak on building strong leaders, resilient families and the impact of military spouses.

“Our military is the heart of our nation and the invaluable role of our military spouses is something we want to keep talking about,” said Pence. “From the bottom of my heart, let me say thank you for what you do. We see you, we hear you and we stand with you.”

The mission of the U.S. Air Force is critical to the defense of our nation and the world, but that mission could not be accomplished without the support of military spouses and families at home.