Absentee voting essential for military personnel

Absentee voting is something that service members and their families are familiar with. However, there are some steps that need to be taken before you can exercise your Constitutional right to vote.

* Fill out the Federal Post Card Application to request a ballot and send it to the election office.

* Fill out and send in the ballot when it arrives and send it to the election office.

The following tips are for military and civilian members voting overseas:

* Allow plenty of time to request, receive, and return the ballot.

* Send in a new FPCA every year and after a move.

* Check the state’s absentee voting deadlines and other pertinent Follow all instructions to make sure the ballot is counted.

* If there isn’t enough time to receive and send back the ballot before an election deadline, use the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot as a back-up ballot as soon as possible.

Separating or retiring military members should advise their local election office that they will no longer be considered military voters. The National Voter Registration Form, or a state Voter Registration Form, can then be used to notify the local election office of an address change.

For more voting information, call 882-9060 or visit FVAP.gov.









