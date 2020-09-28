Hometown Heroes, Tucson

Advertisement

USS Carl Vinson

PACIFIC OCEAN — Fire Controlman 2nd Class Ethan T. Audetat, a native of Tucson, Ariz., stands watch as a Close-in Weapon System (CIWS) mount safety before a CIWS Pre-Action Aim Calibration (PAC) fire exercise aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is en route to San Diego after completing a 17-month scheduled docking planned incremental availability in Bremerton, Washington, during which the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities.

USS Antietam conducts daily operations

PHILIPPINE SEA — Logistics Specialist Seaman Luis Noperi, from Tucson, Ariz., reloads an M2A1 machine gun under the instruction of Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Caprice Pryor, from Chicago, during a crew-served weapons qualification aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

NMCB-3 works around the clock

OKINAWA, Japan — Equipment Operator 3rd Class Kelcey Woodward, from Joplin, Mo., Builder Constructionman George Morando, from Tucson, Ariz., and Steelworker 3rd Class Javier Ramos, from Patterson, N.J., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, use straps to secure a tricon storage container to a 463L pallet during a 48-hour mount out exercise on board Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility.