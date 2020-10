Advertisement

The 355th Force Support Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., is hosting Harvest Fest 3-5 p.m., Oct. 9 at Bama Park and Blanchard Recreation Complex.

Entertainment includes a haunted house, pumpkin patch, food and beer trucks, arts and crafts, hocus pocus, prize giveaways and more.

For more information, visit https://www.dmfss.com/shriekweek