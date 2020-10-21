Arizona Guard members donate blood

(Air National Guard photographs by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Staff Sgt. Sandra Tellez, 162nd Maintenance Squadron, aerospace ground equipment specialist, donates blood at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2020. The blood donation took place as the Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community during the state’s COVID-19 emergency response.
Maj. Jason Gonzales, 162nd Force Support Squadron, commander, donates blood at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2020. The blood donation took place as the Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community during the state’s COVID-19 emergency response.
