CBP acting commissioner discusses fiscal 2020 enforcement results

(CBP photo by Greg L. Davis)
An Air & Marine Operations UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter departs the Sasabe, Arizona Forward Operating Base with CBP Acting Commissioner Mark A. Morgan aboard during a fact-finding tour along the U.S./Mexico border in the Tucson Sector Oct.13, 2020.
A UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter kicks-up dust as it prepares to land on a paved road near Interstate 19 in Arizona during a support mission for CBP Acting Commissioner Mark A. Morgan as he visits the busiest highway checkpoint in the Tucson Sector, Oct. 13, 2020. The helicopter is operated CBP’s Air and Marine Operations from the Tucson Air Branch at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (CBP photo by Greg L. Davis)
Dennis Michelini, Executive Director, Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Air and Marine Operations, points toward aircraft positioned nearby during remarks to the media at the Tucson Air Branch at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona Oct. 14, 2020. Michelini spoke from the Air and Marine Operations hangar as a subject matter expert on how aviation assets are used to support the agencies missions. (CBP photo by Greg L. Davis)
CBP Acting Commissioner Mark A. Morgan points to a helicopter positioned near him while discussing how technology and advanced assets like aircraft are used to facilitate CBPs missions during remarks to the media at the Tucson Air Branch at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona Oct. 14, 2020. Morgan spoke from the Air and Marine Operations hangar where he reviewed the Fiscal Year 2020 numbers, successes and challenges and emphasized the importance of CBPs role in protecting America. (CBP photo by Greg L. Davis)
William A. Ferrara, Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, wears a patch on his shoulder in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month during a media event at the Tucson Air Branch at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona Oct. 14, 2020. The patch has the standard white threads replaced with pink threads and pink ribbons have been added at the bottom too. Other senior leaders from Border Patrol, Air and Marine Operations and the the Deputy Commission of CBP can be seen in the background. (CBP photo by Greg L. Davis)
Dennis Michelini, Executive Director, Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Air and Marine Operations, observes gathered media during an end of fiscal year 2020 review at the Tucson Air Branch at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona Oct. 14, 2020. Michelini is joined by Rodney Scott, Chief Patrol Officer for the U.S. Border Patrol. (CBP photo by Greg L. Davis)
CBP Acting Commissioner Mark A. Morgan (wearing black shirt) is surrounded by senior leadership from the Tucson Sector while moving from a UH-60L Black Hawk toward a highway checkpoint for a tour near Tucson, Arizona, Oct. 13, 2020. (CBP photo by Greg L. Davis)
Border Patrol Agent S. Fleming, right, operates a mobile vehicle x-ray machine at the Interstate Highway 19 checkpoint in the late evening while CBP Acting Commissioner Mark A. Morgan, looks on with interest Oct. 13, 2020. Morgan visited with the agent to see the technology of increased detection of narcotics, contraband and human smuggling. (CBP photo by Greg L. Davis)