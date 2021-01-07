Air ForceLocal 2020 Year in Review: People of Davis-Monthan January 7, 2021 0 25 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Advertisement Hogan’s farewell U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Hogan, former 355th Fighter Group commander, hugs his family during his retirement ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2020. Hogan retired after 24 years of dedicated service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens) U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff “Growler” Hogan, former 355th Fighter Group commander, is sprayed on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2020. Hogan conducted his final flight as he retired after 24 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens) Chief says journey ‘never mine alone’ Chief Master Sgt. Loretta Washington, 355th Medical Support Squadron superintendent, works with an Airman in the 355th MDSS at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, July 15, 2020. Washington works with her Airmen to help build morale and unity in the squadron. (Airman 1st Class Sari Seibert) Davis-Monthan hosts blood drive Members from the American Red Cross prepare a blood donor for donation at the Benko Fitness Center on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 24, 2020. The American Red Cross and Davis-Monthan worked together to hold a blood drive that met every saftey requrement issued by the Departnent of Defense due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers) Rappelling into readiness U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course rappel during a training scenario at Tanque Verde Falls, Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2020. Airmen in the CTMC learn evacuation skills during the course to include rappelling, as well as other land and water rescue techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake J. Gonzales) ECG Airman receives Purple Heart U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Cooper, 41st Electronic Combat Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment journeyman, receives the Purple Heart Medal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 9, 2020. The Purple Heart is the oldest military award presented to U.S. service members. It recognizes commendable action as well as those wounded or killed in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish) Compass Call: The first’s final flight Members of the 55th Electronic Combat Group render a salute during a the final flight of an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona., Jan. 15, 2020. The EC-130H, tail number 1587, was the first Compass Callmodified aircraft to arrive at Davis-Monthan in 1982 and had just completed its final flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios) Advertisement