Air ForceLocal 2020 Year in Review: How Davis-Monthan Adapted to 2020 January 8, 2021 0 24 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Advertisement D-M salutes Pima County with flyover A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II and an F-16D Fighting Falcon fly over Tucson, Arizona, May 14, 2020. The aircraft were a part of a four-ship formation that flew over a variety of local police stations, medical centers and other establishments in recognition of the efforts of front line workers that are working around the clock to keep Tucson and its families safe and healthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens) Author Simon Sinek offers advice to D-M Airmen Staff Sgt. Nicholas Felag, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store supervisor, waits to distribute cloth masks April 15, 2020, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Felag distributed more than 250 cloth masks to base units to help combat and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (Staff Sgt. Sergio Gamboa) D-M, local businesses join forces to protect Airmen Drowley, 355th Wing commander, and Simon Sinek, author and motivational speaker, hold a virtual conference call March 24, 2020. The purpose of the call was to address circumstances regarding COVID-19 and how it impacts Airmen and their families. (Tech. Sgt. Eric FloresCol. Michael) Advertisement