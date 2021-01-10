2020 Year in Review: Davis-Monthan at Work

Airman 1st Class Jackson Wagner, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II crew chief, performs maintenance on an A-10 on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 3, 2020. Wagner and other Airmen from the 355th Wing diverted operations from their typical location on the flight line while only taking limited resources as they simulated what would be available to them in a contested and austere environment as Airmen continue to train different scenarios to ensure their readiness for the high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Generating aircraft for high-end fight

355th EMS AGE maintains ground power

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrea Sabillon, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment technician, replenishes the oil in a floodlight during an inspection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, March 17, 2020. After verifying the functionality of a piece of equipment, Sabillon confirms it for operational use on Davis-Monthan’s flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

Red Flag Rescue maintainers

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Phillip Schwoerer, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, prepares to marshal out an A-10 Thunderbolt II for a training mission during Red Flag-Rescue 20-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2020. Red Flag-Rescue trains all rescue and attack Airmen to prepare for the high-end fight potentially located in contested and degraded environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers)

Confined space training prepares Airmen for emergencies

Senior Airman Zachary Watkins, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems troop, pulls a simulated incapacitated Airman out of a fuel tank during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 13, 2020. Watkins took lead in the situation as he went through emergency protocol to safely and effectively remove the Airman from the fuel tank, address any issues and treat for potential injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

FARP training enhances skill sets

Senior Airman Jake Marquez, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward area refueling point operator, waits on aircraft to arrive during a FARP mission in support of Bushwhacker 20-07 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 4, 2020. As the global climate of war continues to change and become more demanding, service members across the Department of Defense continue to build and sustain an unprecedented and unmatched level of readiness across the force through in-depth and constant training to ensure critical capabilities that are required in the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

Backshop for the Brrrt

An Airman from the 355th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight uses a flashlight to examine a General Electric TF-34 turbofan engine at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Oct. 15, 2020. The Air Force has used the T-34 engine for the A-10 Thunderbolt II since the 1970s. (Senior Airman Sari Seibert)

NDImore than meets the eye

Inspected aircraft screws lay on a table at the 355th EMD NDI lab at D-M AFB. The NDI lab inspects aircraft and equipment by use of fluorescent penetrant, magnetic particle, ultrasonic, eddy current, oil analysis and X-ray methods.
LEFT: Airman 1st Class Zachery Filson, 355th EMD NDI journeyman, inspects aircraft equipment for cracks. The NDI lab evaluates and interprets aircraft and equipment deficiencies undetectable to the naked eye.
A special solution, containing iron, is poured onto magnetized aircraft equipment at the 355th EMD NDI lab. The solution makes deficiencies detectable by seeping into cracks not visible to the naked eye. (Photos by Staff Sgt. Sergio Gamboa)

563rd RQG trains for high-end fight

Two U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks fly over Arizona, Oct. 7, 2020. The HH-60s are assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron and are tasked to execute personnel recovery and other rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk receives fuel from a HC-130J Combat King II over Arizona, Oct. 7, 2020. This helicopter air-to-air refuel mission was part of ongoing training across the 563rd Rescue Group to ensure combat ready rescue forces anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 79th Rescue Squadron prepares to perform an airdrop over the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 1, 2020. The 79th RQS trained with pararescuemen from the 68th RQS and HH-60G Pave Hawks from the 55th RQS, demonstrating the 563rd Rescue Group’s interoperability across multiple squadrons and mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake J. Gonzales)

RQG saves four stranded teens

Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group rescued four teenagers who were stranded on Mount Baldy in Dixie National Forest, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

68th RQS trains to execute no-fail mission

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the Combat Team Member Course receives instruction during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020. CTMC gives combat search and rescue Airmen the opportunity to train on a wide variety of skills over a two month period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

Integrating to increase combat capabilities

A U.S. Air Force Airman loads cargo onto a C-130 Hercules from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, during dynamic wing integration training at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, July 21, 2020. Airmen from units across Davis-Monthan worked with Little Rock Airmen to practice loading cargo that deployed Airmen would need. This ensures the ability to get equipment to an austere location as the 355th Wing’s Dynamic Wing continues to address and execute on dynamic force employment and agile combat employment as it aligns with the efforts of senior leaders in the Department of Defense, as well as the national defense strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

Bushwhacker 20-07 exercises capabilities, improves readiness

An Airman from the 355th Wing dons mission oriented protective posture gear during Bushwhacker 20-07 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 3, 2020. Airmen from across the wing were trained on a variety of skills to ensure they are multi-capable and ready for the high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs sit on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 2, 2020. The A-10s were moved on the flight line as part of Bushwhacker 20-07 as the 355th Wing continues to build on its state of high-end readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Airman 1st Class Brendan Connoy, 355th Communications Squadron client systems technician, sets up equipment during Bushwhacker 20-07 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 2, 2020. The purpose of the Bushwhacker exercise is to build multi-capable Airmen to be able to establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

Det. 1, 355th Wing activates at Nellis

Lt. Col. Robert Rosebrough, Detachment 1, 355th Wing commander, folds the Det. 1 flag after a squadron activation ceremony June 15, 2020, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The detachment will serve to consolidate the 355th Wing commander’s intent, direction and advocacy with the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan and the 563rd RQG operating location-alpha, 58th Rescue Squadron, 66th Rescue Squadron and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

D-M Airmen rescue injured Chinese mariner

A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter assigned with the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan, AFB, Arizona stands-by at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, August 28, 2020. The helicopter and its crew are participating in a joint rescue long-range overwater operation with members of California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing for an injured crewman on board a bulk container vessel off the coast of San Francisco. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
