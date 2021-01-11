Air ForceLocal 2020 Year in Review: Davis-Monthan Remembers January 11, 2021 0 16 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Advertisement 306th RQS honors MOH PJ’s sacrifice Members of the 306th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base pull a skedco rescue litter, as part of a Monster Mash memorial workout for Airman 1st Class William H. Pitsenbarger. Pitsenbarger is the career field’s only Medal of Honor recipient. The 306th Rescue Squadron’s mission is to rescue isolated personnel or equipment … anytime, anywhere. (Photos by Andre Trinidad) Members of the 306th Rescue Squadron throw 20-pound slam balls against the ground and swing sledge hammers into large tires, as part of a Monster Mash memorial workout. Doolittle Raid — a look back Airmen of the U.S. Army Air Forces, led by Lt. Col. James H. (Jimmy) Doolittle, carried the Battle of the Pacific to the heart of the Japanese empire on April 18, 1942, with a surprising and daring raid on military targets at Tokyo, Yokohama, Yokosuka, Nagoya, and Kobe. This heroic attack against these major cities was the result of coordination between the Army Air Forces and the U.S. Navy, which carried the 16 North American B-25 medium bombers aboard the carrier USS Hornet to within take-off distance of the Japanese Islands. Here, a pair of alert escorts follow the USS Hornet to protect her lethal cargo of B-25 bombers. (Courtesy photo) Davis-Monthan has fighter squadron with its own tank If you’ve been around the Air Force, in and out of different flying squadrons, you’ve seen a variety of war trophies and hardware as part of a squadron’s history and décor. But how many times have you seen a T-72 Main Battle Tank parked outside? The Bull Dogs at Davis-Monthan, the 354th Fighter Squadron, fly A-10s, and they have just such a prize. (Courtesy photo) Advertisement