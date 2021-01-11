DM air show, open house rescheduled

Advertisement

The Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Open House and Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., is rescheduled for Nov. 6-7, 2021, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fall event will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, as well as the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team.

“We’re always excited to welcome the community onto Davis-Monthan to showcase our Airmen, our mission and share our passion for aviation,” said Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander. “However, we felt it was prudent in light of the current COVID-19 conditions to reschedule. We remain committed to our duty to keep our Airmen, families and neighbors in Tucson safe from the threat of contracting COVID-19.”

The Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Open House & Air Show is an event held once every two years that offers free access to the public. It provides the community an opportunity to learn about Air Force capabilities and interact with the Airmen responsible for executing the installation’s rescue and attack mission.

The 2021 event was previously scheduled for April 24-25.

“Our planning continues, and we will provide updates on any future scheduling changes or cancellations should they be necessary,” said Capt. Elias Small, 355th Wing chief of public affairs.

Additional details regarding COVID-19 mitigation measures, other demonstration team participation and how to attend will be made available closer to the event date.