Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara M. Christ, M.D., M.S., and Arizona National Guard Airman First Class Sylvia Schmitt from the 162nd Medical Group deliver the Covid-19 vaccine to first responders at the new vaccination site in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2021. This coordinated effort between the Governor’s office, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs will help to get the vaccine out to Arizonans as soon as possible.