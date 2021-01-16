Army community partnerships honored for improving readiness, innovation

Advertisement

New or existing Army partnerships between installations and local communities were recognized Jan. 13, 2021, for finding innovative solutions and resources to support area personnel over the past year.

“Now more than ever, both public and private partnerships enhance our ability to [solve problems], as we look toward the future,” said Alex A. Beehler, the assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment.

Ten installations and their local partners were awarded during a virtual ceremony for their dedication to improving the quality of life for Soldiers, families, civilians, and local communities through cost efficiencies, reduced response times, and improved communications.

“The U.S. does not fight alone,” Beehler said, echoing statements by both Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville.

“We fight and win alongside our partners around the world. We are committed to partnering to achieve the long-term advancement of mutual interests and deter aggression,” he added.

Lt. Gen. Jason T. Evans, the Army deputy chief of staff, G-9, joined Beehler during the ceremony.

The Army Community Partnership Program under Army G-9 provides support to active-duty, Reserve and National Guard installations, and encourages local officials to meet with municipal or state authorities to further mutually beneficial agreements or private sector opportunities.

“The partnerships we are recognizing serve as a catalyst for discovering new ways to operate efficiently with limited resources,” Evans said. “Your partnerships contribute greatly to the collective readiness of the U.S. Army and our defense communities every day.”

This year’s award winners, in no particular order, include:

Fort Huachuca

Fort Huachuca recently partnered with Cochise County, Ariz., to improve first responder capabilities for the installation. The agreement should increase the efficiency of public health messaging, COVID-19 testing, positive trace analysis, medical preparedness, response capabilities, and information sharing.

Georgia Army National Guard

A partnership between the Georgia Army National Guard and the state’s Department of Community Health recently established a data-mining tool to help identify long-term care facilities in need of immediate assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online tool allows Army and state leaders to make decisions based on metrics to support the most vulnerable populations and reduce risk, Georgia Guard officials said.

Participating organizations now have access to a dashboard to inform decisions before distributing resources. The joint effort also enhanced Army and state personnel’s readiness by creating an operational process to improve safety and mitigate risk.

North Dakota National Guard

A joint effort by the North Dakota National Guard and the North Dakota Department of Human Services combined suicide prevention and resource strategies to mitigate the heightened risk of suicide by military personnel.

Through a memorandum of understanding, both Army and state officials will look to improve the quality of life for Soldiers and local residents and increase the resilience, readiness and wellness of personnel.

Fort Hamilton

A long-standing partnership between Fort Hamilton and the New York City Police Department continued to provide a range of police, K-9 and counterterrorism support to the installation, along with advanced training and intelligence support from the NYPD’s central command.

“Whether it’s K-9 training, counterterrorism, or general communications, the professionals that put the badge on every day and then call themselves police officers are here to support our community,î said Col. Craig Martin, the garrison commander. “The NYPD and our director of emergency services [both] ensure that we are safe and can sleep soundly at night in the greatest city in the world.”

Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia recently participated in a comprehensive research study tied to the use of connected and autonomous vehicles. The study has the potential to enhance mission assurance and readiness and reduce base operating costs through the use of connected and autonomous transportation services.

“Our base has a strong history of innovation and partnership, and this effort was no different,” said Col. Kimberly Peeples, the joint base commander.

The collaborative study included support from the Marine Corps, Northern Virginia Regional Commission, Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Engineering Research and Development Center, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and other local organizations, she added.

Detroit Arsenal

U.S. Army Garrison-Detroit Arsenal and the L’Anse Creuse Public School District in Michigan partnered to support area youth participating in middle school, afterschool, and summer camp programs.

The joint venture will help provide quality care to Army youth. The arrangement will also align programs to support the arts; character and leadership development; education support and career development; sports, fitness and recreation; and health, wellness, and life skills.

Fort Lee

A partnership between Fort Lee, Virginia, and Prince George County officials facilitated using an on-post computer-aided dispatch service, which will generate a $5.3 million cost avoidance for the installation over a five-year term.

Fort Lee emergency services will also have access to enhanced 911 dispatch standards and see a decrease in emergency response times.

U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

A mutual aid agreement between USAG Daegu and the South Korean government will provide a joint fire response and help protect more than 20,000 square miles of the geographically separated garrison and its 11,000 U.S. personnel. This agreement will also offer response services to over 5 million South Korean residents and more than $2.5 billion in U.S. infrastructure.

“Mutual cooperation, cultural understanding and establishing stronger ties between our overseas installations and communities represent ways partnerships foster positive community relations,” Beehler said. “The U.S. Army Garrison Daegu and South Korea is a fine example of this partnership.”

Fort George G. Meade

An agreement between Fort Meade and the Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce helped strengthen the bond between the installation and community, bolstering the quality of life for service members and families through chamber-sponsored events.

The chamber plays a vital role in the Fort Meade community by organizing, supporting, and participating in on-post events, such as military spouse job fairs or back-to-school backpack and supply drives, said Col. Christopher M. Nyland, the garrison commander.

Chamber officials also advocate on behalf of the installation to improve infrastructure in or around the area.

Yakima Training Center

The Yakima Training Center in Washington recently established a mutual aid agreement to interconnect the installation’s and city’s fire emergency services capabilities. The arrangement generates a joint-fire response effort and aims to help improve the quality of life for all personnel in the community.