Roth to serve as acting Secretary of the Air Force

John P. Roth will serve as the Acting Secretary of the Air Force as of Jan. 20, until the President Joe Biden nominates and the Senate confirms a permanent replacement.

Roth succeeds Barbara Barrett, who served as the 25th Secretary of the Air Force from Oct. 18, 2019, until Jan. 20.

Roth has served as the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller since January 2018. From May 2019 to December 2020, he also performed the duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force, a role he held from June to October 2019.

“It is a privilege to serve Airmen and Guardians as the Acting Secretary of the Air Force,” Roth said. “Protecting the nation is a solemn responsibility; one that the U.S. Air and Space Forces execute daily without fail. I look forward to working side-by-side with Gen. (Charles Q. Brown, Jr.) and Gen. (John W.) Raymond to ensure our Airmen and Guardians have the training and resources required to meet national security requirements and keep America safe.

“I’m eager to continue the momentum Secretary Barrett and these two great military leaders put into motion as we work together to accelerate change for our Air Force and continue building America’s Space Force,” he said.

As acting secretary, Roth leads the Department of the Air Force, comprised of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. He is responsible for organizing, training and equipping Air and Space Forces and for the welfare of 697,000 active duty, Guard, Reserve, and civilian Airmen and Guardians and their families.