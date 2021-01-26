Arizona National Guard continues to support local food banks

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Soldiers filled boxes with groceries and distributed them to local citizens at a food bank in Eloy, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response.
Arizona National Guard Soldiers filled boxes with groceries and distributed them to local citizens at a food bank in Eloy, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Soldiers filled boxes with groceries and distributed them to local citizens at a food bank in Eloy, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Soldiers filled boxes with groceries and distributed them to local citizens at a food bank in Eloy, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)