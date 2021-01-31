Air ForceLocalNews Arizona National Guard medics support La Paz County Health Department COVID vaccination site January 31, 2021 0 14 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Advertisement Arizona National Guard Medics help support La Paz County health department by checking in patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Quartzsite, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder) Arizona National Guard Medics help support La Paz County health department by checking in patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Quartzsite, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder) Arizona National Guard Medics help support La Paz County health department by checking in patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Quartzsite, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder) Arizona National Guard Medics help support La Paz County health department by checking in patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Quartzsite, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder) Arizona National Guard Medics help support La Paz County health department by checking in patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Quartzsite, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder) Advertisement