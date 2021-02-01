Davis-Monthan opens new lodging facility

Advertisement

The new Air Force Inns lodging facility held its grand opening ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021.

The $60 million facility provides increased capacity, modernized amenities and replaced the existing lodging facility.

The new facility provides industry standard accommodations to guests, increasing Airman resiliency and readiness.

“As Airmen come in and out of Davis-Monthan or bring their families to visit, they deserve to stay in the Air Force’s newest premier lodging facility,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Borders, 355th Mission Support Group commander. “More and better rooms will hopefully reduce the stress of moving.”

The 162,000 square-foot building contains 262 rooms and new amenities that were previously not available.

“There is central HVAC, elevators, luggage carts, and guest laundry rooms on all floors,” said Daniel Baker, Air Force Inns Heritage Inn general manager. “There will be a Rickenbacker’s Coffee Shop coming soon.”

Davis-Monthan is proud to offer a modern, comfortable, and world class place to stay for all active duty, retired military, Department of Defense civilians and their families while they visit the installation.

“The completion of this project is a credit to the hard work and dedication of Mr. Baker and his awesome team and our Rescue and Attack civil engineer professionals,” Borders said. “I cannot overstate how hard the Force Support Squadron and CE worked to get this project over the finish line.”

To contact the Air Force Inns Heritage Inn front desk or make reservations, call 520-519-6000 or email DMAFBL@us.af.mil.