Black History Month: Dates that have shaped American history

Jan. 22, 2021, Lloyd Austin confirmed as Defense Secretary, becomes first Black Pentagon chief

Jan. 20, 2021, Kamala Harris is sworn in as the first Black female vice president

2020, Protests begin across the country following the death of George Floyd while in police custody

2013, Black Lives Matter Movement begins

2008, Barack Obama inaugurated as first African American President

2001, Colin Powell named Secretary of State

1995, Million Man March

1992, Los Angeles riots prompted by beating of Rodney King at the hands of Los Angeles police officers

1988, Jesse Jackson runs for the Democratic presidential nomination again

1986, Oprahís first talk show is aired

1984, Jesse Jackson runs for the Democratic presidential nomination

1972, Shirley Chisholm runs for president

April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. assassinated on a motel balcony in Memphis, Tenn.

April 1968, Fair Housing Act

August 1965, Voting Rights Act of 1965

1965, Selma to Montgomery March

June 1964, Civil Rights Act was passed by Congress

August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. leads historic march on Washington and delivers ìI Have a Dreamî speech

1957, Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, forcibly integrated

1955, Montgomery Bus Boycott follows Rosa Parksí refusal to surrender her seat

1954, Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education declares segregation in public schools unlawful

1925-1965, Malcolm X, a leader for civil rights, inspired the Black Power movement. He was murdered while giving a speech Feb. 21, 1965

1909, NAACP founded

1896, Separate but equal segregation or ìJim Crowî laws upheld by Supreme Court in Plessy v. Ferguson

1870, 15th Amendment guarantees a citizenís right to vote regardless race, color, or previous enslavement

1868, 14th Amendment grants equal Constitutional protection to former slaves

1865, 13th Amendment officially abolishes slavery

Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation

1861, Civil War began

Oct. 16, 1859, John Brownís Raid saw roughly 50 men take and hold a federal arsenal in Virginia, with a goal of acquiring enough ammunition to take on slaveholders in the region

March 6 1857, Scott v. Sanford, Supreme Court case in which Dred Scott sued for (but did not win) his freedom

1830-1870, Abolitionist Movement works to end slavery in the United States

1818-1895, Frederick Douglass, escaped slavery to become an activist, author and public speaker.

1793, Cotton became a cash crop in the South, fueling a rise in slave labor

1780s-1830s, Underground Railroad works to aid slaves in escaping to freedom

1619, The year the first enslaved Africans were brought by boat to Virginia