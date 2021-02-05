Summary Courts Officer Notification

Advertisement

On December 13, 2020, Davis-Monthan lost two amazing Airmen, Staff Sgt. Justin Ziegler and Staff Sgt. Jhonus Gonzalez, in a motor vehicle accident. We ask that anyone who may have a claim of indebtedness to their estates, contacts their respective Summary Courts Officer (SCO) listed below:

Staff Sgt. Justin A. Ziegler

SCO – Capt. Edwin J. Cruz

Contact information – edwin.cruz.8@us.af.mil

Staff Sgt. Jhonus E. Gonzalez

SCO – 1st Lt. William B. Duff

Contact information – william.duff.3@us.af.mil

On December 26, 2020, Davis-Monthan lost an incredible Airman. We ask that anyone who may have a claim of indebtedness to his estates, please contact the Summary Courts Officer (SCO) listed below:

Sr. Airman Alex E. Hilsen

SCO – 2nd Lt Tyrone J. Fields

Contact Information – tyrone.fields.2@us.af.mil