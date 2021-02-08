Arizona Guard assist La Paz County Health Department

Master Chief Petty Officer Joseph Martin, command master chief of Marine Forces, Special Operations Command, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, Jan. 15, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccination plan is phase-driven and designed to safely protect members within the Department of Defense as quickly as possible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Cpl. Jesula Jeanlouis)
Arizona National Guard combat medics load into a UH-60 Blackhawk to be transported to a vaccination site in La Paz County, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Private 1st Class Theron Johnson, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, prepares bandages to be used after administering COVID-19 vaccinations in Salome, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Private 1st Class Theron Johnson, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, and Spc. Justin Myers, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, help set up a COVID-19 vaccination site in Salome, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Spc. Matthew Wilcox, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Salome, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Spc. Justin Myers, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, disembarks from a UH-60 Blackhawk after being transported to a COVID-19 vaccination site in La Paz County, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Private 1st Class Theron Johnson, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, helps set up a COVID-19 vaccination site in Salome, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Private 1st Class Theron Johnson, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, disembarks from a UH-60 Blackhawk after being transported to a COVID-19 vaccination site in La Paz County, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)