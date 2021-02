Advertisement

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins, the deputy director of the Air National Guard, visits with Airmen from the 162nd Wing, Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021.

During Deskinsís first ever visit to Tucson, she recognized several outstanding Airmen, while learning about the unique mission of the 162nd Wing and the 214th Attack Group.