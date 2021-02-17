Davis-Monthan Airmen become Guardians

Advertisement

Five Airmen from the 755th Operational Support Squadron were sworn in as Guardians in the U.S. Space Force during an induction ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2021.

U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Anthony Fernandes, U.S. Space Force Sgt. Caleb Swanson and Specialist 4s Makhi Richburg, Salvador Austin Zaragoza and Victor Maldonado-Seguinot were sworn in as intelligence troops.

“This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of something this historic,” Fernandes said. “The last time a new branch of the military was created, the Air Force seperated from the Army Air Corps in 1947, and to be able to be a part of something like this feels kind of unreal. It is an honor to take this step in history and be able to bring some of my troops with me and lead them as we build the newest branch of the military.”

The ceremony included U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Craig Baker, 12th Air Force vice commander, commissioning Fernandes by administering an oath of office. This was followed by Fernandes swearing in the four other Guardians as the newest members of the Space Force.

“This is an amazing opportunity and one that I am humbled and blessed to have been selected for,” Maldonado-Seguinot said. “Having some of my co-workers and leadership be a part of this transition with me is a unique and special thing. This transition is exciting and I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Airmen across the Air Force are taking the challenges set forth by the National Defense Strategy by heading into the great unknown to help the Space Force continue to develop and grow to increase both readiness and national security.