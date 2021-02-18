Davis-Monthan holds annual load crew competition

Advertisement

The 354th and 924th Aircraft Maintenance Units competed in the annual weapons load crew of the year competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2021.

Load crew competitions showcase the combat readiness and effectiveness of load crew teams to safely and properly arm an aircraft within time constraints to meet mission regulations. Winners of the quarterly competitions compete against each other for the year, the highest level for weapons loading on Davis-Monthan.

“This competition is a weapons tradition,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Drennen, 355th MXG loading standardization crew chief. “It’s how we recognize the best weapons load crew on base.”

The competition consists of a dress and appearance inspection, a written test, tool box inspections and loading munitions on an A-10 Thunderbolt II.

“It was exciting to compete in the competition,” said Senior Airman Najee King, 354th AMU weapons load crew member. “I felt very proud of myself and my crew for the way we loaded during the competition and all of the loading and training leading up to it.”

The winners of the competition will be announced at the Maintenance Professional of the Year Banquet later this year and will have their names displayed on the aircraft in the weapons standardization hangar.

“I got to do what I do almost every day,” King said. “We went out there, we were competitive, and we had fun doing it.”

With these competitions, load crews continue improving their skills and effectiveness, as well as creating new relationships which will build a stronger and more dynamic team.