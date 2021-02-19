Arizona Guard transports produce from Nogales to Tucson libraries

Advertisement

Sgt. Cesar Valdezcarranza, Alpha Company 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, multichannel transmission systems operator-maintainer, loads boxes of produce into a truck in Nogales, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2021. The produce was then transported by soldiers to Tucson, Ariz. to be distributed to local citizens as part of the Arizona National Guard’s support of community needs during this state of emergency response.