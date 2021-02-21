Arizona Guard validates, schedules volunteers for training

Advertisement

U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Lt. Col. Joann Shoffner, Arizona National Guard Medical Detachment, immunization officer, validates and schedules volunteers for training for the Arizona Emergency System for Advance Registration of Volunteer Health professionals program Feb. 17, 2021, at Papago Military Reservation, Phoenix. Once the volunteers are trained and validated, the Arizona National Guard schedules and places the volunteers at vaccination sites where they are most needed around Maricopa County. “The assistance volunteers provide at vaccination sites in Maricopa County, has allowed the Arizona National Guard medics to operate mobile vaccination sites in the more rural counties all over the state,” said Shoffner. The Guard trains 18 to 20 volunteers every Tuesday and has trained more than 110 volunteers to date.

To volunteer, visit: https://esar-vhp.health.azdhs.gov/index.php