Davis-Monthan begins the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., has advanced further into the Phase 1 distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and has begun to administer it to the next tiers per Department of Defense guidelines.

“Moving further into the tiers allows a broader patient population to become eligible for the vaccine,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Mandabach, 355th MDG Immunization Clinic medical director. “Currently we are in 1A and 1B. Next, will be 1C.”

The DOD Phase 1A tier began on Jan. 6, 2021, and was dedicated to first responders, healthcare providers and medical support personnel. These personnel are receiving their second dose and Phase 1B personnel are receiving their first dose this past week.

Phase 1B distribution is for personnel preparing to deploy to locations outside the U.S., a select few mission critical personnel, beneficiaries 75 years old and older, and frontline essential workers. Essential workers included the Child Development Center’s staff, food handlers at the 355th Force Support Squadron facilities, commissary and postal workers, and teachers on-base.

The next tier will be Phase 1C, which is for authorized persons between 65 and 74 years old, 16 through 64 year olds with increased risk for severe illness and other essential workers not listed in Phase 1A or 1B.

All persons older than 16 not previously recommended for vaccination in a separate tier will be included in Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution. This will include all healthy uniformed personnel that are authorized to receive vaccines from the DOD.

Prioritized DOD personnel are highly encouraged to take the voluntary vaccine to protect their health, their families, their community and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Davis-Monthan: https://www.dm.af.mil/COVID-19-Updates/