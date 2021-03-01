355th Wing announces annual award winners

Advertisement

During a live streamed ceremony Feb. 27, 2021, the 355th Wing announced the 2020 Annual Award winners.

Thank you to all of the family, friends and co-workers who continue to support our Airmen and ensure that we are able to execute the rescue and attack missions.

The 355th Wing annual award winners are:

Airman: Senior AirmanA Genovieve De La Cruz, 563rd Rescue Group)

NCO: Tech. Sgt. Austin Reed, 563rd RQG

Senior NCO: Senior Master Sgt. John Plemons, 355th Mission Support Group

Company Grade Officer: Capt. Grace Gibbens, 563rd RQG

Field Grade Officer: Maj. Christopher Costello, 355th Medical Group

Junior Civilian: Angela Gomez-Blanch, 563rd RQG,

Intermediate Civilian: Jason Beaudoin, 355th MSG

Senior Civilian: Heidi Meisterling, 355th MSG,

Team: Pharmacy Flight — 355th MDG

First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Joshua Alvarado, 355th Maintenance Group

Problem Solver: Tech. Sgt. Daniel Isaksen, 355th MXG,

Honor Guardsman: Senior Airman Ashley Richardson, 355th Operations Group

Key Spouse: Jennifer Ulrich, 355th MSG