Air ForceNews Flightline Friday: Air-to-air refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker March 5, 2021 0 25 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Advertisement U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots take off from the runway at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Feb. 11. The KC-135 enhances the Air Force’s capability to accomplish the primary mission of global reach by providing its core aerial refueling capability. (Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens) RIGHT: Technical Sgt. James Shaffer, 384th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, observes refueling of a HC-130J Combat King II over Arizona Feb. 11. Airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base conducted nighttime air refueling training. (Senior Airman Nicholas Ross) A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Arizona, Feb. 11. The KC-135 enhances the Air Force’s capability to accomplish the primary mission of global reach by providing its core aerial refueling capability. (Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens) Advertisement