Flightline Friday: Air-to-air refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots
U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots take off from the runway at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Feb. 11. The KC-135 enhances the Air Force’s capability to accomplish the primary mission of global reach by providing its core aerial refueling capability. (Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Technical Sgt. James Shaffer, 384th Air Refueling Squadron
RIGHT: Technical Sgt. James Shaffer, 384th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, observes refueling of a HC-130J Combat King II over Arizona Feb. 11. Airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base conducted nighttime air refueling training. (Senior Airman Nicholas Ross)
A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call
A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Arizona, Feb. 11. The KC-135 enhances the Air Force’s capability to accomplish the primary mission of global reach by providing its core aerial refueling capability. (Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
