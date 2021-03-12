355th MDG deploys to Texas for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Advertisement

The 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., was recently deployed to Houston, Texas, in support of a Federal Emergency Management Agency and Defense Support to Civil Authorities tasking.

This tasking is intended to have medical technicians from around the Air Force help facilitate increased COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Houston area.

“The 355th MDG has been tasked by our nation to support COVID-19 operations in the civilian sector as part of a FEMA and Defense Support to Civil Authorities tasking,” said Senior Airman Emily Ochoa, 355th MDG unit deployment manager. “Medics will be on the ground in Houston to facilitate increased vaccination efforts to our fellow countrymen.”

The medical group considers COVID-19 a top priority, and Desert Lightning Medics are continuing to work diligently in order to meet the health care needs of the community we support.

“The 355th Medical Group is honored to answer our nation’s highest call and help our fellow countrymen in the midst of this pandemic,” said Col. Patrick Parsons, 355th MDG commander. ”Our medics demonstrated immense professionalism by rapidly deploying to Texas, linking with other Air Force Medical Service personnel and FEMA directors, and administering COVID-19 vaccines within 72 hours.”

The 355th MDG was one of several medical units from around the Department of Defense that have been tasked to support the distribution. This continued effort by the DoD highlights its commitment to the health and safety of not just uniformed members, but also their families and our nation.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience as we continue to prioritize COVID-19 medical operations, readiness and deployment clearances, and provide our beneficiaries medical care in partnership with our network providers,” Parsons said.

Due to the expected impacts to health care services, the 355th MDG encourages the use of alternate options to receive care such as the Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (1-800-874-2273) and Express Scripts at: https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/