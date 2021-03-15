COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

Advertisement

The Commander of Air Combat Command, Gen. Mark Kelly stopped by 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) headquarters, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5.

While there, he thanked our Foreign Liaison Officers from Fuerza Area Colombiana, Fuerza aerea de Chile, Fuerza Area del Per˙ and For a Area Brasileira for their continued partnership and dedication between our Air Forces.

During Kelly’s time at 12th AF, he recognized Senior Airman Javion Dupree, administration journeyman, for his resilient and uplifting dedication to the mission.

Kelly was at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for the annual Heritage Flight and Training Course, which certifies Air Force demonstration pilots to perform in the 2021 air show season.