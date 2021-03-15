COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

Chilean Air Force Col Alan Carcamo, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Chilean Air Force Foreign Liaison officer, Peruvian Air Force Col Victor Manuel Munoz, 12th AF (AFSOUTH) Peruvian Air Force Foreign Liaison officer, Commander of Air Combat Command U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Barry Cornish, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, Colombian Air Force Col Danysh Adey Ferero Camacho, 12 AF (AFSOUTH) Colombian Air Force Foreign Liaison officer, Brazilian Juliano Barros Cota, 12 AF (AFSOUTH) Brazilian Air Force Foreign Liaison officer, Chief Master Sgt. James Cark, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) command chief, pose for a photo at the 12 AF (AFSOUTH) headquarters during the annual Heritage Flight and Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2021. Twelfth Air Force (Air Force Southern) is the air and space component to U.S. Southern Command, conducing operations, activities and investments in the air, space and cyber domains to strengthen partnerships, counter treats and build a team ready to compete and win to protect the Americas. Heritage Flight and Training Course certifies Air Force demonstration pilots to perform in the 2021 air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Angela Ruiz)
The Commander of Air Combat Command, Gen. Mark Kelly stopped by 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) headquarters, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5.
While there, he thanked our Foreign Liaison Officers from Fuerza Area Colombiana, Fuerza aerea de Chile, Fuerza Area del Per˙ and For a Area Brasileira for their continued partnership and dedication between our Air Forces.
During Kelly’s time at 12th AF, he recognized Senior Airman Javion Dupree, administration journeyman, for his resilient and uplifting dedication to the mission.
Kelly was at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for the annual Heritage Flight and Training Course, which certifies Air Force demonstration pilots to perform in the 2021 air show season.
The Commander of Air Combat Command U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, speaks with Brazilian Juliano Barros Cota, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Brazilan Air Force Foreign Liaison officer, while visiting 12 AF (AFSOUTH) headquarters during the annual Heritage Flight and Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Angela Ruiz)
(Right to left) The Commander of Air Combat Command General Mark Kelly, coins Senior Airman Javion Dupree, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) administration journeyman, for his excellence at 12th Air Force (Air Force Southern) headquarters, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Angela Ruiz)
Commander of Air Combat Command U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, bumps elbows with Peruvian Air Force Col Victor Manuel Munoz, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Peruvian Air Force Foreign Liaison officer, while visiting 12 AF (AFSOUTH) headquarters during the annual Heritage Flight and Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Angela Ruiz)
Chilean Air Force Col Alan Carcamo, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Chilean Air Force Foreign Liaison officer, speaks with the Commander of Air Combat Command U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, while visiting 12 AF (AFSOUTH) headquarters during the annual Heritage Flight and Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Angela Ruiz)
Colombian Air Force Col Danysh Adey Ferero Camacho, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Colombian Air Force Foreign Liaison officer, speaks with the Commander of Air Combat Command U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, while visiting 12 AF (AFSOUTH) headquarters during the annual Heritage Flight and Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Angela Ruiz)