Women’s History Month- Diane Barney: AF veteran, aeronautical and astronautical engineer, pilot, aircraft owner

Mojave, Calif., resident Diane Barney is an amazing young woman and no stranger to adventures.

She served in the U.S. Air Force for six years and graduated Perdue University with Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering degrees. She worked at Scaled Composites as a Liaison Engineer and as a Flight Test Analyst Engineer (Consultant/Independent Contractor) at The Spaceship Company.

While serving in the Air Force, Barney had the opportunity to fly as a flight test engineer in the B-1 bomber and was able to swing the wings and experience the terrain following system. She lights up when describing the thrill of flying in the Lancer!

Presently, she is a Senior Flight Systems Engineer with ClancyJG International at NASA Armstrong Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. She is working with the X-57 Maxwell project.

Four years ago, during a trip to North Carolina, she happened to look at a post on Barnstormers and found a 1946 Piper J-3 Cub for sale in South Carolina. Looking turned into buying and since this Air Force veteran doesn’t really like to fly commercial, she decided to fly her new Cub home to Mojave!

She took off on Sept. 7, 2017, and arrived at Tehachapi Airport on Sept. 13. She chose KTPI because her hand-held radio was giving some problems. She had to stay overnight in Apple Valley when she ran out of daylight. Arrived KTPI at 11 a.m. on the 13th! Seven days, 29 flights, 36.2 hours of flying, 2012 nautical miles at 80 mph! Wonderful adventure, and a real inspiration to all who love to fly!

Barney also owns a Grumman

Tiger and co-owns a 1943 open-cockpit Stearman with Tehachapi resident Dustin Mosher.

Recently she was elected to the Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors and is presently working with the other members to choose a new CEO/General Manager for the spaceport.

She considers the aviation community in the Antelope Valley as family and enjoys the comradery it offers.