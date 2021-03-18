Pandemic turns fitness into a family affair

Advertisement

Master Sgt. Anthony “Flex” Felix, QA Inspector for the 162nd Wing Maintenance Group in Tucson, Ariz., says the COVID pandemic gave him the opportunity to make fitness a family affair.

“Pre-pandemic I was working out at the gym here on base and my son was playing basketball and taking Capoeira classes. We were both just doing our own thing.”

COVID shutdowns disrupted their routines and Felix had to find a way to keep him and his 13-year old son active. He moved his workouts to the gym at Davis Monthan and brought his son along to teach him the power of strength training.

“I am passionate about strength training. I like to feel physically strong. Thinking about the times in my life where I wasn’t lifting, I just didn’t feel good.”

These days Felix lifts weights 5 days per week and plays basketball on outdoor courts 4-5x per week with his son and other Airmen who have received their vaccine. Felix says his time in the weight room directly affects his performance on the court.

“I’m 50-years old and sometimes I’m playing with 20-year-olds. If I didn’t lift weights there’s no way I could keep up with these guys. My goal now is to stay on the court and stay healthy as long as I can.”

Felix’s advice to other Airmen who want to get in shape but aren’t sure where to begin:

“Find something you enjoy. I used to try to go running, but I’m terrible at it, so eventually I would just give up. There are a lot of different workouts out there. Find whatever it is that makes you happy. That’s how you will be able to be consistent. And consistency is where the real gains come from.”