Tenth Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Two Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., have been named as 10th Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

Recently promoted Staff Sergeant Kristy L. Riley of the 924th Fighter Group, was named Airman of the Year. The 924th FG is a geographically separated unit of the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke AFB, Ariz.

Master Sergeant Jason W. Cangemi, 306th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan was named Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

March 1-5, 10th Air Force command chiefs participated in the annual awards board at the 10th AF Headquarters on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.

This allowed the chiefs to review the annual award winners from each unit, select the winners at the numbered Air Force level and work on the packages before submitting them to Air Force Reserve Command.

The winners at the AFRC level will compete at the Air Force level to determine the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

The other 10th Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year are:

Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Sergeant Clint Melancon, 307th Bomb Wing Command Post, Barksdale Air Force Base, La.

First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Randy C. Hyer, 419th Security Forces Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah

First Sergeants Council of the Year Award: 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas