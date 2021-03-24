Arizona Guard Soldiers serve homeless

Advertisement

Arizona Army National Guard Spec. Anissa Cienfuegos, 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, petroleum supply specialist, and Staff Sgt. Keith Glenn, 222 Transportation Company, transportation specialist, stand ready to help homeless individuals receive care at a homeless assistance center in Phoenix, March 19, 2021. The soldiers are part of the Arizona National Guard’s effort to surge capacity and capability at food banks and vaccination sites around Arizona to support community needs. The facility provides a clean change of clothes, toiletries, showers, and food and water to more than 50 homeless a day.