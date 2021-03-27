WTI 2-21: Aircraft salvage, recovery

Advertisement

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, perform aircraft salvage and recovery practical application during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21 at Tacts Airfield, near Wellton, Ariz., March 19, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.