355th, 162nd conduct joint HAZMAT training

Airmen and civilians from the 162nd and 355th Wings listen to a brief during hazardous material training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2021. The 162nd and 355th teamed up to complete training that covered a variety of hazardous material related topics to ensure the safety of two Department of Defense installations, as well as the Tucson area.
Jason Rice, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight fire captain, trains Airmen on tactics and procedures during hazardous material training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 25, 2021. Units from across the 355th Wing, including the 355th Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, 355th CES Explosive Ordnance Disposal, 355th CES Fire and Emergency Services Flight and Airmen from the 162nd Wing participated in this training to ensure their capabilities and readiness for any situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Airmen go over tactics and procedures for hazardous material during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 25, 2021. Airmen from the 162nd and 355th Wings trained together on hazardous material identification, response and procedures in an effort to ensure the safety of two Department of Defense installations, as well as the Tucson area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
An Airman listens to a brief during hazardous material training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 25, 2021. Airmen from the 162nd and 355th Wings were trained on hazardous material identification and response, ensuring their interoperability and safety as they execute their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
An Airman from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight trains other Airmen during hazardous material training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 25, 2021. Units from across the 355th Wing, including the 355th Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, 355th CES EOD, 355th CES Fire and Emergency Services Flight, as well as Airmen from the 162nd Wing participated in this training to ensure their capabilities and readiness for any situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Airmen carry equipment in a hazardous material suit during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 25, 2021. Airmen from the 162nd and 355th Wings were trained on hazardous material identification and response, ensuring their interoperability and safety as they execute their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)