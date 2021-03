Advertisement

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/788714/3666th-smc-az-guardsmen-return-deployment

One hundred twenty-two Arizona Guard members with the 3666th Surface Maintenance Company, returned home March 26, 2021, from a nine-month long deployment to the Middle East. The 3666th is based at the Petty Crew Armory,†located at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.