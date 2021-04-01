Arizona Guard provides vaccinations at ADOC

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona Army National Guard Spec. Jarred Voorhis, 996th Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, prepares bandages to be used after the administration of the COVID-19 vaccination to Arizona Department of Corrections employees in Winslow, Ariz., March 24, 2021. The vaccinations ensure State employees continue to provide essential services.
Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jarred Voorhis, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to an Arizona Department of Corrections employee in Winslow, Ariz., March 24, 2021. The vaccinations ensure State employees continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jarred Voorhis, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccination to be administered to Arizona Department of Corrections employees in Winslow, Ariz., March 24, 2021. The vaccinations ensure State employees continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jarred Voorhis, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to an Arizona Department of Corrections employee in Winslow, Ariz., March 24, 2021. The vaccinations ensure State employees continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)