Tucson police chief tours Davis-Monthan

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Chris Magnus, chief of the Tucson Police Department, takes a photo of an A-10 Thunderbolt II during an immersion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 30, 2021. Magnus toured Davis-Monthan with U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Borders, 355th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cedric Foster, 355th MSG superintendent.
Chris Magnus, chief of the Tucson Police Department, interacts with an Airman during an immersion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 30, 2021. Magnus toured the 68th Rescue Squadron, 354th Fighter Squadron, 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, as well as other units around Davis-Monthan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Chris Magnus, chief of the Tucson Police Department, interacts with an Airman during an immersion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 30, 2021. Magnus toured the 68th Rescue Squadron, 354th Fighter Squadron, 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, as well as other units around Davis-Monthan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Chris Magnus, chief of the Tucson Police Department, interacts with an Airman during an immersion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 30, 2021. Magnus toured the 68th Rescue Squadron, 354th Fighter Squadron, 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, as well as other units around Davis-Monthan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)