Tucson police chief tours Davis-Monthan

Advertisement

Chris Magnus, chief of the Tucson Police Department, takes a photo of an A-10 Thunderbolt II during an immersion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 30, 2021. Magnus toured Davis-Monthan with U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Borders, 355th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cedric Foster, 355th MSG superintendent.