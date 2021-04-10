Guard supports opening of indoor vaccination site in Mesa

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
Medical staff and Arizona National Guard Soldiers distribute the first COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at the newly opened indoor vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., April 5, 2021. More than 930 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.
U.S. Army Spc. Andrea Michel, 156th Infantry Battalion combat medic, marks the time of when a patient receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the newly opened indoor vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., April 5, 2021. More than 930 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
U.S. Army Sgt. Paula Maafu, 996th Area Support Medical Company combat medic, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at the newly opened indoor vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., April 5, 2021. More than 930 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
Patients wait in their cars at the observation station inside the newly opened indoor vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., April 5, 2021. More than 930 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
U.S. Army Spc. Andrea Michel, 156th Infantry Battalion combat medic, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at the newly opened indoor vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., April 5, 2021. More than 930 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Tyler Detwiler, 996th Area Support Medical Company nurse, transports a cololer containing COVID-19 vaccines from the pharmacy section to the vaccine admininstration station inside the newly opened indoor vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., April 5, 2021. More than 930 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
U.S. Army Sgt. Paula Maafu, 996th Area Support Medical Company combat medic, prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at the newly opened indoor vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., April 5, 2021. More than 930 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)