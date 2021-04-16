Joint training

Advertisement

Medical personnel from the 162nd Wing, the Army National Guard, the Navy Reserve and Border Patrol’s special rescue team participated in a joint combat lifesaving course called Tactical Combative Casualty Care (TCCC).

TCCC is replacing Self Aid Buddy Care (SABC) for the Air Force and it will soon be a DOD requirement that all military branches have the same medical training when deployed.

This new training was created based on years of survivability data, going all the way back to Vietnam.